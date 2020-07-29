Heidi Powell: The media and Mt. Rushmore
To all you Trump haters, if you think the media isn’t agenda driven, then you must have your head in the sand.
All you people who think President Trump is racist for visiting Mt. Rushmore on July 3, didn’t seem to mind when, in 1996, Bill Clinton visited Mt. Rushmore during his re-election campaign and ABC news called it a place where American ingenuity and American creativity came together and formed an amazing American accomplishment. Then, in 2008, when Barack Obama campaigned there, CNN called Mt. Rushmore a majestic site and every president should visit.
In 2016, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders campaigned there and said he was humbled to be in the presence of four of the greatest American presidents. CNN described the event as “awe-inspiring.”
However, this year, 2020, President Trump visit Mt. Rushmore. CNN deemed it a celebration of white supremacy and the president stood before two former slave owners on land that was wrestled away from Native Americans. How does CNN, and why does CNN, just keep spinning these inaccurate and inflammatory versions of the real event? So sad.
Heidi Powell
Nevada City
