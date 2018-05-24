Jerry Martin: Healthy turnout for Sudoku Tournament

The Nevada County Sudoku Society is happy to report our Second Annual Children's Team Sudoku Tournament had 88 children on 24 teams from nine local elementary schools competing. The kids were wonderful, enthusiastic and focused. Their teamwork solving a mental challenge gives hope for the future.

The winning team was from Deer Creek Elementary, second place went to Forest Charter and a team from Nevada City School of the Arts was third.

We thank Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills for their courageous and generous grant that covered most of our expenses. We thank local author of The Tao of Sudoku, Cristina Smith, who donated 30 books, St. Martin's Griffin, that contributed 60 books and Nikoli, which donated 20 puzzle books. Local artist Ron Rodecker donated his original, custom painting for first place prizes and the Getz family donated 15 movie tickets.

Twenty members of the Sudoku Society volunteered for many jobs. They were terrific, making this innovative tournament possible.

Finally, we made a mistake in awarding third place. We corrected it with additional prizes, egg on our faces. This commands our embarrassed apology, particularly since a major requirement of Sudoku is total accuracy. We'll do better next year.

Jerry Martin

Grass Valley