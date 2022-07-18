Pamela Keeshan: He will be missed
Sorry to see Don Rogers go. I have enjoyed Don’s insightful writings over the years. Not only have they been entertaining, but he has also presented well balanced opinions on many touchy subjects.
Because of Don’s leadership at The Union, the paper has remained unbiased. There were times I did not agree with everything printed, and times when I did.
This community has a lot of variety in opinions and the paper has been inclusive of all.
I am not surprised that he would move on to greener pastures and wish him great happiness and success in his new adventures.
Pamela Keeshan
Grass Valley
Tor Lokvig: Free clinic a success
I wish to express my deep appreciation for the California Careforce free health clinic at Nevada Union.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User