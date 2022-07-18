Pamela Keeshan: He will be missed

Sorry to see Don Rogers go. I have enjoyed Don’s insightful writings over the years. Not only have they been entertaining, but he has also presented well balanced opinions on many touchy subjects.

Because of Don’s leadership at The Union, the paper has remained unbiased. There were times I did not agree with everything printed, and times when I did.

This community has a lot of variety in opinions and the paper has been inclusive of all.

I am not surprised that he would move on to greener pastures and wish him great happiness and success in his new adventures.

Pamela Keeshan

Grass Valley