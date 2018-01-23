Harvey Bigelsen: Letter confused kind of medical practices

There was a letter to the editor in the Jan. 19 edition that is very wrong. The doctor who wrote the letter called my work hokum.

There are two types of people that look at the live blood with a darkfield microscope. Almost everyone who uses that type of microscope to analyze the blood, come up with vitamins, minerals, herbs and natural things, etc. to treat a person. That is not what I do!

The work that I do goes back 50 years and it was written by Gunther Enderlein and is very, very different from the ones that do live-cell analysis. Dr. Andrew Weil knows me and he knows my work is based on what is called a Pleomorphic philosophy. The microscopic work was taught to me by two German Naturopathic physicians.

You can go to my website (http://www.drbigelsen.com) and you will see what my work is about. Also, read my last book, "Doctors Are More Harmful Than Germs" and you will see what I believe about standard AMA medicine. My background is very strong, as I authored the Arizona Homeopathic Practice Act and I was on the founding Board of Trustees of the American Holistic Medical Association.

Frankly, I believe that the doctor who wrote the letter is uninformed about my work and has no idea what I do.

Harvey Bigelsen M.D.

