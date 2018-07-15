Harry Wyeth: Thanks, George Boardman

Thanks are due to The Union for carrying George Boardman's intelligent and thoughtful column every Monday. I wonder how many of the folks carrying "Build the Wall" signs last Saturday read his columns or give a thought to the issues he discusses.

George could qualify as an editorial writer for a major newspaper.

Perhaps you could encourage him to move up — perhaps to run for office somewhere. Maybe he could replace that flatlander who claims that he is "One of Us," but certainly doesn't read or understand George's writings.

Harry Wyeth

Grass Valley

Editor's note: George Boardman is currently on vacation. His column will soon return.