Harry Wyeth: A love for classical music
After reading Steve Mendoza’s essay about classical music, I wanted to share one beautiful way of starting the day and feeling good amid all the fear, anger, sadness and depression surrounding many of us.
Simply go to YouTube, search for “Canon in D,“ select the top image (the one with the piano and cello), and play it. Play it on your TV if you can do so.
I learned to love classical music decades ago when our college fraternity had a box at the San Francisco symphony, and it has been an important part of my life. I hope readers will like the video.
Harry Wyeth
Grass Valley
