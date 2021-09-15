Harry Lum: Thank you, poll workers
I’ve voted by mail and I’ve used a drop box in the past. This time because of the extended voting days and my lack of understanding of signature matching, I decided to vote in person.
I didn’t make it past the first work station because my current professional signature didn’t match my high school signature.
After verifying my ID, they decided to let me cast a ballot. They also allowed me to update my signature. I would like to thank the poll workers for their expertise and their patience.
Harry Lum
Rough and Ready
