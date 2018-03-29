Dear community doctor,

On behalf of all of us at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health, I would like to wish you all a Happy Doctor's Day. Thank you for all that you do for our hospital and our patients every day. Whether it's curing a disease, mending an injured knee, performing a delicate surgery, or comforting a patient in a time of need, your work and dedication to our patients and hospital is extraordinary and routinely goes beyond the call-of-duty.

When March 30 was proclaimed as National Doctors' Day in 1991, President George Bush wrote:

" … in addition to the doctors whose names we easily recognize, there are countless others who carry on the quiet work of healing each day in communities throughout the United States — indeed, throughout the world. Common to the experience of each of them, from the specialist in research to the general practitioner, are hard work, stress, and sacrifice. All those Americans who serve as licensed physicians have engaged in years of study and training, often at great financial cost. Most endure long and unpredictable hours, and many must cope with the conflicting demands of work and family life."

We share those sentiments. No matter your specialty, we celebrate each of you doctors who concentrate on the things that truly matter. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Happy Doctors' Day.

Katherine A. Medeiros, president and chief executive officer

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital