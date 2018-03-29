Happy Doctors’ Day
March 29, 2018
Dear community doctor,
On behalf of all of us at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health, I would like to wish you all a Happy Doctor's Day. Thank you for all that you do for our hospital and our patients every day. Whether it's curing a disease, mending an injured knee, performing a delicate surgery, or comforting a patient in a time of need, your work and dedication to our patients and hospital is extraordinary and routinely goes beyond the call-of-duty.
When March 30 was proclaimed as National Doctors' Day in 1991, President George Bush wrote:
" … in addition to the doctors whose names we easily recognize, there are countless others who carry on the quiet work of healing each day in communities throughout the United States — indeed, throughout the world. Common to the experience of each of them, from the specialist in research to the general practitioner, are hard work, stress, and sacrifice. All those Americans who serve as licensed physicians have engaged in years of study and training, often at great financial cost. Most endure long and unpredictable hours, and many must cope with the conflicting demands of work and family life."
We share those sentiments. No matter your specialty, we celebrate each of you doctors who concentrate on the things that truly matter. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Happy Doctors' Day.
Recommended Stories For You
Katherine A. Medeiros, president and chief executive officer
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Remains found in Nevada County positively identified as belonging to Adea Shabani
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- UPDATE: 2 Nevada Union High School students die in car wreck, authorities say
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision
- HEARTS OF GOLD: Tyler Nielson, Justin Gardner represented their families, community and school with great skill and grace