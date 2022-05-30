Hank Weston: Hoek has experience, honesty and dedication

I urge you to vote for Susan Hoek as our Nevada County 4th District supervisor. I have known and worked with Sue for over 20 years and can attest to her dedication, honesty, sense of humor and undying commitment to the citizens of Nevada County.

Sue is extremely qualified for this position. First, her family has lived and worked in this county since the 1860s. She has served as president of the Farm Bureau and Resource Conservation District and she is a leader in the local 4-H supporting our youth. Sue has served on the Board of Supervisors for the last three and a half years, both as vice chair and currently chairperson.

In these positions she has been approachable, responsive and transparent as she works to safeguard taxpayers’ dollars. She has served on the last two budget subcommittees and submitted balanced budgets. Sue has completed several issues that I initiated and I trust she will continue with her own to-do-list.

Sue has the experience, knowledge and interpersonal skills to lead in these unsettled times and remember her love of this county and its citizens.

Hank Weston, Retired Supervisor/Fire Chief

Penn Valley