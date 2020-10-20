Hank Weston: Clarabut for Nevada County Board of Education

I urge you to vote for Susan Clarabut for Area 1 on the Nevada County Board of Education. I have known Susan for over 30 years and have witnessed her dedication and unwavering support to the students and families of Nevada County.

Susan is uniquely qualified for this position. She has served as teacher, principal/superintendent, assistant superintendent at Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, assistant superintendent for Special Education at Grass Valley School District and currently is the incumbent trustee on the Nevada County Board of Education.

In all of these positions Susan has worked to maximize schools, safeguard taxpayers’ dollars and provide for safe schools for students and staff. She is objective, approachable, transparent and responsive. Susan is the real deal.

Susan has the experience, knowledge and skills to lead in these trying times, so please join me in returning her to the Board of Education. Remember, it is for the kids and there isn’t a more committed individual than Susan Clarabut.

Hank Weston, retired supervisor/fire chief

Penn Valley