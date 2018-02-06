H.R. ‘Bud’ Wood: Mention good things Trump has done

I am disappointed in The Union's publication of David Davidson-Methot's ravings about our president on the opinion page recently. His references seem to be mostly liberal professors and publications.

I am just an 87-year-old American citizen and deeply respect and am thankful for our President Trump.

I wish The Union would occasionally mention some of the many good things our president has accomplished for us common American citizens that elected him.

H.R. "Bud" Wood

Penn Valley