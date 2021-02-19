 Gunther Wagner: Saw it on OANN | TheUnion.com
Gunther Wagner: Saw it on OANN

Gunther Wagner

 

After reading George Boardman’s “Lies conservatives tell themselves” commentary, I must have missed the ”Lies liberals tell themselves“ commentary he might have written earlier regarding the Trump impeachment starting back in 2016.

I also wonder if the Biden remarks back in October 2020 regarding executive orders signed by the president makes one a dictator (he signed 41 in eight days) is to be believed since I viewed this on the One America News Network or OANN.

Gunther Wagner

Cedar Ridge

