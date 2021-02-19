Gunther Wagner: Saw it on OANN
After reading George Boardman’s “Lies conservatives tell themselves” commentary, I must have missed the ”Lies liberals tell themselves“ commentary he might have written earlier regarding the Trump impeachment starting back in 2016.
I also wonder if the Biden remarks back in October 2020 regarding executive orders signed by the president makes one a dictator (he signed 41 in eight days) is to be believed since I viewed this on the One America News Network or OANN.
Gunther Wagner
Cedar Ridge
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Harry Wyeth: A love for classical music
After reading Steve Mendoza’s essay about classical music, I wanted to share one beautiful way of starting the day and feeling good amid all the fear, anger, sadness and depression surrounding many of us.