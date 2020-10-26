Gunther Wagner: No thanks
Just a reminder for Social Security recipients; The Washington Post wrote on Oct. 15, 2015: “For just the third time in 40 years, no Social Security increase was received.” The next year, 2016 gave us a paltry 0.3% raise. All this occurred during the Obama/Biden administration. No thanks, I’ll vote for Trump again and hope to see the Biden family investigated like the Trump family was with different results. Guilty instead of not guilty.
Gunther Wagner
Cedar Ridge
