Gunther Wagner: Minor or imaginary?
Back on Aug. 7, 84-year-old Dennis Kutch wrote that Trump had sent storm troopers into U.S. cities to squash minor or imaginary protests.
My 86-year-old wife keeps seeing rioting all over the U.S. and wonders if she has dementia because she thinks the riots are real. I assured she was OK, but question Mr. Kutch’s perspective as minor or imaginary protests.
Gunther Wagner
Cedar Ridge
