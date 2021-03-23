Gunther Wagner: Gas prices rising fast
Looks like the bet I made on $4 for a gallon of gas by June and $5 a gallon by November is a loser. Looks more like $4 by the end of March, $5 by July and $6 by December.
Gunther Wagner
Cedar Ridge
