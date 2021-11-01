Gregory Diaz: Priorities for Nevada County Elections

A letter prepared by the Florida Supervisors of Elections contains crucial information for our Nevada County constituents, as well. The Florida Supervisors of Elections is one of the most professional election associations of Registrars in the country.

I applaud the majority Republican Florida Supervisors of Elections for reinforcing the fact that conducting elections is nonpartisan and, along with defending our democracy, should not be politicized.

Here is the association’s letter:

“Our Democracy, Our Priority”

The Great American Experiment, our cherished democracy, is under threat. Our nation is only as strong as the faith our citizens have that their voice, their vote, has a say in our government. In this hour, public trust in our elections is being systematically undermined, to the detriment of all Americans.





As election professionals, we have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Our Constitution is built upon the idea that “we the people” choose our government. We put that idea into practice through elections. It is the foundation and core unifying principle of our democracy.

As the official trusted sources of election information and experts in our fields, we continuously strive to debunk false claims, and ensure voters have access to accurate election information. We are dedicated to the cause of election integrity, ensuring that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted accurately and that no fraud takes place. But false claims of fraud do not strengthen our elections. Instead, they degrade confidence in the institutions, and discourage citizen participation in our democracy.

During and after the 2020 Presidential election, the integrity of our democracy has been challenged by misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation that sows discord and undermines trust in America’s electoral process. Many of us have been threatened by our fellow citizens who have been led astray by these deceptions.

Instead of standing idly by, we ask all candidates and elected officials to tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy. We ask that you work with us to understand the safeguards implemented to ensure elections are conducted fairly, securely, and accurately.

In the Gettysburg Address, President Lincoln proclaimed that the American people must dedicate themselves to ensuring that “Government of the people, by the people, for the people must not perish from the Earth.” It is through elections that government by the people is accomplished. To this end, we call on officials at all levels of government to commit themselves to the goal of fighting falsehoods and strengthening voter trust.

We can rise to this challenge. Our democracy depends on it.

Gregory J. Diaz

Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters