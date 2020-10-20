Greg Savelly: Leslie Lattyak is the best choice
Leslie Lattyak has my vote for the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board.
Many people don’t realize the main purpose of a school board. They are elected as fiduciary oversight for the taxpayers of our county.
Leslie has the experience we need on a school board. Not only does she have a degree in accounting, but she is also a parent of two school-aged children (and currently sits on the Union Hill School Board).
Her professional background in finance and ability to read budgets, paired with firsthand knowledge of what the youth and families in our area are going through right now, makes her the best choice for a trustee.
When selecting a board member it is important to not only look at each person, but to also look at the entire makeup of a board. Currently, the NJUHSD board already has two male retired teachers as trustees.
What we need is a balanced board and Leslie’s professional and life experiences will create balance. Leslie will make sure students come first while also protecting our tax dollars and asking the hard questions.
Greg Savelly
Grass Valley
