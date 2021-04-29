Greg Martin: What happened, Tiger?

Sorry for your injuries and glad to see you are recuperating, Tiger Woods, but I have a couple questions. The sheriff said you were driving 87 mph when you crashed. Is that the truth, Tiger? Did the sheriff do you a favor and not further investigate?

I’ve driven around the Palos Verdes Peninsula many times in past years. It is an enjoyable, scenic ocean-view drive and doesn’t take too long. I cannot imagine doing 87 mph anywhere driving around the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

I understand you were on your way to a Golf Channel taping at 7 a.m. Were you doing 87 mph because you were late? Were you paying attention to the road with both hands on the wheel? Or were you texting/looking at your phone? Distracted? Were you affected by some meds? Fall asleep?

How about some honesty instead of a cover-up? Luckily you didn’t injure anyone else in your solo crash because there would have been a more thorough investigation.

With your celebrity, you could have used your accident as a teachable moment, maybe, for your fans about distracted or drugged driving. Something positive from your accident that could save lives and help people. That would be the Tiger I thought you were. Instead, you have said nothing at all.

Greg Martin

Nevada City