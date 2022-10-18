Greg Marshall: Political ads

Well folks, as we fast approach the mid-term elections we are seeing an increase in the frequency of political ads for both individual candidates and state propositions. These ads often include incredible “too good to be true” promises by the candidates and accusations of past misdeeds and negative positions on various topics by their opposition. Under federal law the FTC regulates “truth in advertising” for commercial advertisements. Unfortunately that oversight does not apply to political ads. Backed by the Supreme Court on numerous occasions political ads are protected by 1st Amendment Rights that allow a sponsor or candidate to, literally, say anything they want no matter how untrue or outrageous.

California law requires the sponsor or candidate to disclose who paid for a particular ad but that does not help voters determine the veracity of the comments in the ad. The media has no authority to control or vet what is said in the ads. The most basic rule in brainwashing is repetition, repetition, repetition. Political campaigns take that to heart and bombard voters with half-truths and outright lies. Gullible, uneducated voters are influenced by this technique. A voter’s only recourse is to ignore ALL political ads and seek out other sources of information, tough I know, about a proposition or candidate. Candidate statements, Pros and Cons in state voter guides, interviews and debates, if held, can help. Do your best to get the “straight scoop” and then vote for whoever/whatever best represents you.

Greg Marshall

Penn Valley