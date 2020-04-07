Greg Marshall: Pandemic perfectly scripted for Dem leadership
The more I read/hear about the spread of the coronavirus and the tumbling stock market the more concerned I become. That concern has nothing to do with the possibility of becoming ill from the virus or my IRA but the thought of how this situation plays into the Democrats’ hand.
Schumer and Pelosi have to be wearing our their tap shoes dancing the happy dance. This virus/pandemic and the resultant severe losses on the stock market could not have been scripted more perfectly for the Dems. Schumer and Pelosi will pay “lip service” to bipartisan efforts to support virus containment and reduction while concentrating on attacking the president for any and all virus issues.
Same goes for the economic fallout. No economic proposal by the administration will be supported by Schumer/Pelosi and the Dems. They will stall and fight and make things as difficult as possible for the president. As usual they will totally ignore their responsibility to the American people in their psychotic compulsion to damage Trump. The economic impact at this point looks like it could be as bad or worse than the 2008 crash.
Recovery will not be easy or fast. The liberal press will continue its anti-Trump slander and we will go to the November 2020 elections with the country in a totally different condition than we have recently enjoyed. Even though Trump and the Republicans had nothing to do with the virus or resultant economic fallout, Trump will take the blame and that scares me.
Support Local Journalism
Greg Marshall
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.