Greg Marshall: Pandemic perfectly scripted for Dem leadership

The more I read/hear about the spread of the coronavirus and the tumbling stock market the more concerned I become. That concern has nothing to do with the possibility of becoming ill from the virus or my IRA but the thought of how this situation plays into the Democrats’ hand.

Schumer and Pelosi have to be wearing our their tap shoes dancing the happy dance. This virus/pandemic and the resultant severe losses on the stock market could not have been scripted more perfectly for the Dems. Schumer and Pelosi will pay “lip service” to bipartisan efforts to support virus containment and reduction while concentrating on attacking the president for any and all virus issues.

Same goes for the economic fallout. No economic proposal by the administration will be supported by Schumer/Pelosi and the Dems. They will stall and fight and make things as difficult as possible for the president. As usual they will totally ignore their responsibility to the American people in their psychotic compulsion to damage Trump. The economic impact at this point looks like it could be as bad or worse than the 2008 crash.

Recovery will not be easy or fast. The liberal press will continue its anti-Trump slander and we will go to the November 2020 elections with the country in a totally different condition than we have recently enjoyed. Even though Trump and the Republicans had nothing to do with the virus or resultant economic fallout, Trump will take the blame and that scares me.

Greg Marshall

Penn Valley