Greg Marshall: Hillary Clinton’s game plan

Did anyone listen to Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of Joe Biden? The word “endorsement” was in there somewhere but it sounded more like a campaign speech than an endorsement to me.

The following is a totally hypothetical scenario with no substantiating proof other than my own cynical imagination. Imagine with me: Following her “endorsement” of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton magically becomes the front runner for Biden’s vice president pick. The Democrats continue their “blitzkrieg smear” of President Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, stonewall/change/modify/sabotage any and all economic stimulus aid packages, rally the lemmings in the liberal press to support whatever “garbage” they feed them and somehow manage to win the 2020 presidential election.

Then … you’d have Joe Biden as the president of the United States and Hillary Clinton as vice president. What would it take for the Clinton “machine” to convince Congress that Biden was not “fit to serve” and removed him from office? Given Biden’s recent performances on TV it does not take much to see that scenario playing out.

I hope I am wrong and the country reemerges as strong as ever over the summer/fall and Trump is reelected to a second term. I don’t particularly like Trump as a man/person but he is “helluva lot better” for the country than anything the Democrats have to offer. The idea of Hillary Clinton as president is really scary.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Greg Marshall

Penn Valley