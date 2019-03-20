Greg Jones: Thank you for attending NID water rates meeting
March 20, 2019
Thank you to those community members who attended, asked questions and provided feedback at Tuesday night's Cost of Service Study review and discussion at NID's Grass Valley offices.
We greatly appreciate the level of interaction during last evening's public workshop, and look forward to the next two workshops scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 5:30 p.m., at the Auburn Holiday Inn at 120 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, and on April 3, 6 p.m. at the Nevada County Rood Center at 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City.
These workshops are an opportunity for customers to interact with District staff, understand more about NID's operations, understand California's Prop. 218 rates setting process, and become educated on how the Water Rates Committee came to recommend the proposed water rate changes through the District's Cost of Service Study.
Greg Jones
Assistant General Manager
Nevada Irrigation District
