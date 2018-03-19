Greg Goodknight: The ACLU had it right

It has become fashionable to declare that President Trump "repealed an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with severe mental disabilities to purchase firearms" (a quote Christine Newsom, M.D. and William Newsom, Jr., M.D. in their Feb. 27 Other Voices) and "This new law now provides the mentally ill with more access to guns" (Bill Croker's letter to the editor on March 1).

In fact, the regulation proposed by the Obama administration was never put into effect and was removed before it had put its first victim's name into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System database.

It was published in the Federal Register just four weeks before Trump's inauguration, one of the last gasps of Obama's regulatory overreach … and this is what the ACLU had to say in their message to Congress imploring support for Grassley's bill: "There is no data to support a connection between the need for a representative payee to manage one's Social Security disability benefits and a propensity toward gun violence … Indeed, the law and the SSA clearly state that representative payees are appointed for many individuals who are legally competent."

The regulation violated the rights of people with Social Security disability benefits who only needed help managing their money.

I'm with the ACLU on this one.

Greg Goodknight

Nevada City