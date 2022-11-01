Greg Goodknight: School rating metrics

“When my kids were in school here, our collective schools were rated #2 in the state, right behind Marin County. That was a source of pride and our families supported our schools in many ways” -Letters, 10/21

Yes, when my son was in K-12 in Nevada County, every time there was a statewide test result released, County Superintendent McAteer would be quoted in The Union proclaiming that once again, we’re Just Ahead or Just Behind the schools in Marin, and McAteer cruised to victory. Again and again.

What McAteer failed to say and The Union failed to ask is why? Due to Nevada County’s whiteness of being there were very few students who didn’t speak English at home. If anyone had bothered to look further, students who were English as a first language in Marin did FAR better than their peers in Nevada County and the only metric that Nevada County ‘excelled’ in was beyond McAteer’s control.

NU has done a bad job for years, and also the schools that feed it.

We should avoid electing folks to the Boards of Trustees who are retired school administrators or teachers. This means voting for Scicluna or Leishman for NJUHSD trustee.

Greg Goodknight

Nevada City