Greg Goodknight: 65 and older need vaccine priority
There were multiple errors in the story of Jan. 20, “Nevada County residents eager for next vaccine phase,” — just not in the title. People are frantic to get the vaccine … especially those of us older than 65, who are the most likely to die from the disease, especially if we’re over 65 with a comorbidity. Overall, at as much as 10 times the rate of younger people.
“The state announced last week that people over 65 years old could be eligible for surplus vaccine doses” — that is not what the state announced, which was that people 65 and older should begin being vaccinated. Not with surplus doses; ahead of the folks in the Byzantine rules that the health departments came up with that had slowed the vaccinations to a trickle statewide.
This was the original plan, before it went to a nationwide CDC conference call in mid-December where Critical Theory entered into the deliberations … and for “equity,“ younger working folks needed to jump ahead of the old, to make it, and life … more fair.
We need to correct the county health bureaucracy. Start vaccinating the old … now. We’re the ones dying. Put those 65 years old and over at the head of the line as the governor ordered … Phase 1A, Tier 3.
Greg Goodknight
Nevada City
