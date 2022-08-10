Greg Cane: Democracy vs. abortion
My wife, Bobbie, is a Democrat, and I am a Republican. Most issues we agree on, but on others, we agree to disagree. One issue in which we are in lockstep is that we are pro-life. As one can understand, we find it very, very distasteful to vote for a Democratic candidate because, with few exceptions, they are in lockstep as pro-choice. On the other hand, we are extremely disheartened to see how Trumpism, with its pathological lies, has taken over the GOP. When it is again time to vote, we will consider that we win (or lose) the pro-life battle one fetus at a time, but we can lose our democracy only once. So, we will go to the polls, hold our noses, vote for the Democrat…and then continue to work on the pro-life cause.
Greg Cane
Grass Valley
Nancy Brost: Patti Ingram Spencer for supervisor
Patti Ingram Spencer is running for Nevada County supervisor for District 3. Patti was born and raised in Nevada County and has the experience needed to make responsible decisions for the citizens of Nevada County.…
