Grant Shatto: The hidden dangers carbon monoxide poisoning

I read Cory Fisher's article on Dec. 11 about Jennifer Winders and carbon monoxide poisoning. This article hit extremely close to home with me, as most of my entire family, seven of us, were very nearly overcome with carbon monoxide in our home in Pennsylvania many years ago.

I was a junior or senior in high school, playing football and was extremely fit, and by the grace of god, I woke up very early one very cold Sunday morning with a splitting headache, dizziness, and nausea. I knew right away that this wasn't a cold or a flu because I'd had no symptoms whatsoever the night before.

I woke my dad, alarmed, and told him there was something very wrong with me. He leaped out of bed, recognizing immediately what was going on. We had a coal furnace, and he quickly knew, somehow, that it was the problem. He and I found that the remainder of our family were unconscious in their beds, and we carried each of them out to the front porch, where we began mouth to mouth resuscitation.

My mother came to first and assisted with the others, and miraculously, all survived.

Those long, panicked moments are still indelibly etched in my mind, and I have told this story to countless people in my own efforts at raising awareness to the dangers of CO.

I want Jennifer Winders to know there are people out there supporting her efforts to bring awareness to the silent dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recommended Stories For You

Grant Shatto

Lake Of The Pines