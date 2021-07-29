Graham Knaus: Closing the digital divide

The California State Association of Counties, the voice of California’s 58 counties, would like to thank Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall for her strong leadership in supporting broadband for all in the state budget.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 156, authorizing a $6 billion infrastructure investment to supply high-speed broadband internet access to unconnected and under-connected homes and business statewide by building a statewide open-access, middle-mile network and funding last-mile network construction.

This is incredible news for the 30,000 Nevada County residents caught in the digital divide without access to broadband at modern speeds, as well as the nearly 70 percent of local residents stuck in a broadband monopoly.

Supervisor Hall’s support and advocacy were critical in advancing this largest-in-the-country public investment in broadband infrastructure, and the work is not yet done. Supervisor Hall and the Association of Counties will continue to advocate for additional legislation to ensure that the education, health and economic access needs of our residents are prioritized so all Californians benefit from 21st century digital infrastructure.

As a second-term supervisor, Hall represents Nevada County on the association’s board of directors and as co-chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Her insight and expertise helps shape association policy during challenging times.





We are so appreciative of Supervisor Hall’s dedication to digital equity for her community and the state.

Graham Knaus

Executive Director

California State Association of Counties