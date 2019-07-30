Go see ‘Cabaret’

If you haven’t seen Sierra Stages’ production of “Cabaret” at the Nevada Theatre yet, GO! That’s how good it is. Micah Cone is mesmerizing as the Emcee at the Kit Kat Club in 1929 Berlin. Sue LeGate-Halford stands out as Fraulein Schnieder. The cast and orchestra were great. I can still close my eyes and see the final spotlit moments before the theater went black. Beautifully done. The play runs through Aug. 3, so HURRY. I believe there are a few tickets left.

Jean Gilbert

Nevada City