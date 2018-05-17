 Gloria Molin: Progressives can be Christian, too | TheUnion.com

Gloria Molin: Progressives can be Christian, too

Thank you, Nancy Eubanks, for expressing my thoughts, beliefs, and concerns so eloquently.

Every word you wrote in your letter to the editor was as if you were channeling my soul, except that I could not have expressed myself in the same thoughtful way you did.

I hope our brand of Christianity can make a difference at the polls in November.

Gloria Molin

Rough and Ready