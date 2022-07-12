Gloria Molin: Magnificent orchestra
I was so happy to read Don Rogers’ column that marveled about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” event at The Center for the Arts. I, too, was amazed that this Music in the Mountains presentation was able to change venues, without a hitch, in two days. I had never seen anything like this before! T
he orchestra was amazing, and I was mesmerized by the fact that it was all live. Sure, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow was a hoot, but the scene behind the screen was even more impressive.
I was seated right below the lady with the cello, and I couldn’t help watching her musical precision.
As Don mentioned, Maestro Murray was amazing. Being able to conduct an orchestra to a screenplay, without error is genius. My husband and I, as well as others I know who attended this performance, never enjoyed this magnificent orchestra as much as we did that night.
Gloria Molin
Rough and Ready
Gloria Molin: Magnificent orchestra
I was so happy to read Don Rogers’ column that marveled about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” event at The Center for the Arts. I, too, was amazed that this Music in the Mountains presentation…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User