Gloria Molin: Magnificent orchestra

I was so happy to read Don Rogers’ column that marveled about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” event at The Center for the Arts. I, too, was amazed that this Music in the Mountains presentation was able to change venues, without a hitch, in two days. I had never seen anything like this before! T

he orchestra was amazing, and I was mesmerized by the fact that it was all live. Sure, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow was a hoot, but the scene behind the screen was even more impressive.

I was seated right below the lady with the cello, and I couldn’t help watching her musical precision.

As Don mentioned, Maestro Murray was amazing. Being able to conduct an orchestra to a screenplay, without error is genius. My husband and I, as well as others I know who attended this performance, never enjoyed this magnificent orchestra as much as we did that night.

Gloria Molin

Rough and Ready