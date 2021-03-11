Gloria Molin: Celebrate achievement, not person

William Burden’s March 3 opinion piece, “Much ado about cancel culture,“ was so right on. It is so true that there are no great men, or women for that matter, but there are great things that these people do, and those are the things that are to be admired and paid tribute to.

Even Jesus did not pick the most honorable men to be his apostles, and in his parables, he did not speak highly of the most righteous, but chose the stranger or the commoner to do the right thing.

As Mr. Burden points out, whether it’s Gandhi, Washington, or Martin Luther King Jr., they all had their flaws, but they did extraordinary things for the betterment of all. Let’s all focus on that.

Gloria Molin

Rough and Ready