Glennis Dole: Vote early — USPS delays
I recently ordered a book from a reputable company in New York. The book was shipped on July 24 and reached my Grass Valley mailbox 15 days later on Aug. 13.
Fingers crossed for our mail-in ballots in November. Vote early and use the drop-off boxes.
Glennis Dole
Grass Valley
