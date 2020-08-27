Glennis Dole: Vote early — USPS delays | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Glennis Dole: Vote early — USPS delays

Letters Letters |

I recently ordered a book from a reputable company in New York. The book was shipped on July 24 and reached my Grass Valley mailbox 15 days later on Aug. 13.

Fingers crossed for our mail-in ballots in November. Vote early and use the drop-off boxes.

Glennis Dole

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more