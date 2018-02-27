Glenn Jennings: All statements about District Attorney can be corroborated
February 27, 2018
In response to Tom Swisher's letter to the editor (Feb. 22):
I don't recall Mr. Swisher as having been present when the narcotics officer in question asked me to dismiss the case (People v. Bell), nor was he part of this investigation which included interviews of three fellow law enforcement officers.
All of my statements can be corroborated by court records, deputy district attorneys who experienced Mr. Newell's decisions to place this officer on "rehabilitation," and the reports from these interviews.
Glenn Jennings
Penn Valley
