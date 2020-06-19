Glenn Freitas: Writer missed the point on mine
Rise Gold Company investor Pat McKim recently offered positive strokes to the company CEO as he pursues reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine.
He also cited opportunity for economic growth and even closed the “Other Voices” commentary by channeling Mark Twain and his prosperous relationship with the mining community back in the day.
But time marches on and things change, ol’ Sam Clemens left town, and, as author Mark, made far more then he ever did mining.
The World War II effort closed most mines in this area, but they left a trail of hazardous materials generating lawsuits and requiring millions of dollars in toxic cleanup. Much of that residue still remains, waiting to be unearthed or find a watershed. The local community has expanded and mines are risky neighbors.
Support Local Journalism
Pat lives in Walnut Creek, enough said.
Glenn Freitas
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User