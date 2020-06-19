Glenn Freitas: Writer missed the point on mine

Rise Gold Company investor Pat McKim recently offered positive strokes to the company CEO as he pursues reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine.

He also cited opportunity for economic growth and even closed the “Other Voices” commentary by channeling Mark Twain and his prosperous relationship with the mining community back in the day.

But time marches on and things change, ol’ Sam Clemens left town, and, as author Mark, made far more then he ever did mining.

The World War II effort closed most mines in this area, but they left a trail of hazardous materials generating lawsuits and requiring millions of dollars in toxic cleanup. Much of that residue still remains, waiting to be unearthed or find a watershed. The local community has expanded and mines are risky neighbors.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Pat lives in Walnut Creek, enough said.

Glenn Freitas

Grass Valley