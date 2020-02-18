Glen Garrod: Why I’m voting for Heidi Hall

I recently read that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors were considering the use of drones as a means of building code enforcement.

This would be a means of raising revenue for the county coffers. This is a departure from the “complaint driven/or health concern” policy that has been in effect for as long as I can remember. There are obvious privacy and property rights concerns raised with this issue.

I emailed my supervisor, Heidi Hall, and asked for her position on this matter. Within a day Heidi emailed me back to say she would not support this. We had a back-and-forth email conversation for a few days that I found caring, personal and interesting.

It is because of her concern and her accessibility that I have experienced over the past two years that I will be voting for Heidi Hall Supervisor for District 1 in Nevada County. I urge my friends and neighbors to do the same.

Glen Garrod

Nevada City