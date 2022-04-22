Glen Garrod: Reading a campaign tea leaf

Let me first say, in the most absolute way possible, I believe the absurd idea of giving Rise Gold’s project the go-ahead would be the most massive affront to the citizenry of Nevada County in regard to traffic, noise pollution, air pollution, ground pollution and quality of life — all for a small handful of, most likely, low-paying jobs. Jack getting a few beans for his cow comes to mind. The whole concept of reopening the mine is so ludicrous it is almost laughable.

I trust that most thinking, caring residents feel different degrees of the same. I believe it is the most important decision to come before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors I can recall. If a final decision is not reached prior to the June 7 election, I hope all candidates for supervisor will go on record with their position on Rise Gold.

After reading The Union’s article regarding Supervisor Dan Miller endorsing Patti Ingram Spencer for his seat — and I saw the names of other contributors to Ingram’s campaign, particularly Doug LaMalfa — I was left to wonder.

Glen Garrod

Nevada City

Editor’s note: Supervisor Miller has given no indication of his position on the mine, nor could he in the event that he would vote on the matter if it came to the board this year. Likewise, neither has Spencer. There is no evidence to suggest either would be more likely to vote one way or the other at this point. The role is to weigh the merits and flaws of the proposal thoroughly and fairly, and then reach a decision.