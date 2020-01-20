Glen Coultrip: How to solve the traffic back up at Sutton Way

All the cars leaving Grocery Outlet, Ben Franklin and all 200 houses in Olympia Glade mobile home park end up in one lane next to The Union newspaper’s building.

Most cars want to turn left on Sutton Way, causing a back up because the cars wanting to turn right are also in line.

Solution: Either re-stripe the corner into two lanes, left and right, or move the curb near The Union sign over 2 feet.

Glen R. Coultrip

Grass Valley