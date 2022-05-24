Gina Will: Important clarifications

Last week an article was published that contained misinformation. An auditor-controller reports impartial, validated, and accurate information, so I feel compelled to set the record straight.

My opponent read but did not write the Nevada County budget. This was subsequently corrected in print, but some may not have seen the correction.

County employees have not doubled in the past 10 years. As reported on page 204 and 205 of the county’s June 30, 2021, Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, full time equivalent employees were 777 as of June 30, 2012, and were 807 as of June 30, 2021. This is a 3.9% increase over 10 years.

It is incorrect that the Board of Supervisors doesn’t control the funding received from grants. Per policy, the board approves the acceptance of grants. The board must approve grant related contracts and expenses that exceed purchasing officer authority. The grant and related expenses must be properly authorized and budgeted before the Auditor-Controller’s Office can process associated financial transactions.

For 14 consecutive years, the Auditor-Controller’s Office has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting. I will maintain transparency and accuracy while striving for improvements. Please vote by June 7.

Gina Will, candidate for Nevada County auditor-controller

Auburn