Gerry Gaynor: Thanks to Mel’s for the help

Thanks to Mel's for the help

A few years ago Mel's Transmission in Grass Valley replaced my transmission, which worked great until about a month ago when it began to give me problems.

I took it back to Mel's to determine the extent of the problem. Terry called me to let me know that my transmission had considerable damage and although my warranty had expired she wanted me to know that Mark felt bad and decided he would split the repair cost with me.

There are not many businesses that would do what Mark did, and I want to acknowledge him for his generosity.

Gerry Gaynor

Alta Sierra