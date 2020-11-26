Gerald G. Doane: Setting the record straight

Dick Sciaroni’s editorial submission, “Simplistic solutions won’t work,” is a hit piece full of deception and erratum. He claims the Law Library of Congress is not a legitimate source for legal research. He calls it research by a “librarian.” How ignorant can one be? The Law Library of Congress provides legal research for Congress, cites court decisions, and precedent on those matters being considered. I challenge him to find any better legal research.

The second part of his hit piece claims by “reading between the lines” he can draw conclusions about my opinions. He must be clairvoyant! Let me be clear, peaceable protest is a constitutional right that must be protected! But when protests become unlawful, usually when significant acts of violence, destruction, and harm to persons and property occur, a protest becomes an unlawful assembly, or a riot, and the law is clear on what authorities must do in such cases.

And the third issue is about leadership. Who makes policy when it comes to policing protests? Political leaders do. When political leaders fail to follow the law when a protest becomes unlawful, violent, destructive, and harmful to persons and property, then leaders must be held accountable.

Gerald G. Doane

Grass Valley