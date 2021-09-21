George Roberts: Sauce for the goose

So, Ms. Rebane remembers to criticize our government and President Biden. Fine.

I think you forgot to criticize your ex-president’s advice to shoot up with disinfectant. I think you forgot to criticize our ex-president when he refused to participate in the peaceful transition of power.

I think you forgot to criticize our ex-president when he pressured the Afghan government to release the leader of the Taliban. I think you forgot to criticize your ex-president when he sent Mr. Pompeo to negotiate with the Taliban when the Aug. 31 deadline was agreed to by your ex-president. I think you forgot to criticize your ex-president when he left a few hundred billion dollars of equipment with the Afghan army, and when he whittled down the U.S. presence to almost nothing.

So, you wanted our current president to strip all the equipment from the Afghan army on our way out? Trump is your ex-president, isn’t he? He did lose the election, didn’t he?

George Roberts





Nevada City