George Roberts: My right to pollute
I just glanced at Ms. Rebane’s “Misses” about highly polluting gas leaf blowers. I must say, I think I’ll join her on this one. It’s about our “freedom” and “right” to pollute. Why does the “guvmint” try to take away our right to pollute?
We have a right to pollute the air. It’s our freedom at stake. It’s only the vulnerable underprivileged who suffer the most from air pollution.
I have the right to pollute. I have the right to take a six pack of beer to my construction site job. To hell with Cal OSHA. I have a right to contaminate my co-workers with a deadly virus. I have a right to drive home drunk, as long as I don’t hit anyone. I have a right to pollute. I have a right to treat stop signs and red lights as optional suggestions.
Oh, wait, I just remembered some things from grade school, a long, long time ago:
“Small sacrifices for the common good.”
“Personal responsibility as necessary part of freedom.”
O.K., guess I’ll go to our hometown B & C hardware store, buy a powerful battery operated leaf blower, and recharge it with my solar panels. Ms. Rebane can protest her right to pollute without me.
Too bad we are stuck with a governor and a blue state concerned about climate change.
George Roberts
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User