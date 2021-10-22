George Roberts: My right to pollute

I just glanced at Ms. Rebane’s “Misses” about highly polluting gas leaf blowers. I must say, I think I’ll join her on this one. It’s about our “freedom” and “right” to pollute. Why does the “guvmint” try to take away our right to pollute?

We have a right to pollute the air. It’s our freedom at stake. It’s only the vulnerable underprivileged who suffer the most from air pollution.

I have the right to pollute. I have the right to take a six pack of beer to my construction site job. To hell with Cal OSHA. I have a right to contaminate my co-workers with a deadly virus. I have a right to drive home drunk, as long as I don’t hit anyone. I have a right to pollute. I have a right to treat stop signs and red lights as optional suggestions.

Oh, wait, I just remembered some things from grade school, a long, long time ago:

“Small sacrifices for the common good.”





“Personal responsibility as necessary part of freedom.”

O.K., guess I’ll go to our hometown B & C hardware store, buy a powerful battery operated leaf blower, and recharge it with my solar panels. Ms. Rebane can protest her right to pollute without me.

Too bad we are stuck with a governor and a blue state concerned about climate change.

George Roberts

Nevada City