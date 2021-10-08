George Roberts: Attack machine
Wow! George Rebane’s word salad mashup letter to the editor about forest fires came across like a Donald Trump speech. Take a headline topic, then throw out every pet peeve he has, and act like it makes sense.
Forest fires, then his attack list … crazies, indigents, political agenda, liberal activists, politicians, vulnerable indigents (even in quotes!), anti-American terrorists, and, yes, “the media.”
“Crazies.” Sounds like a cheap slur on the issue of mental illness. Or maybe Mr. Rebane was referring to more generic craziness, like the majority of registered Republicans who believe the election was stolen and there is “documentary proof” of such. Now that is crazy, so is that where Mr. Rebane would start looking for crazy future arsonists?
“Anti-American terrorists.” Maybe that is a reference to the pro-Trump Jan. 6 insurrectionists. “Terrorists.” Is that group of thug terrorists where Mr. Rebane would look for future arsonists?
“Vulnerable underprivileged” with Mr. Rebane’s original quotes. His disgust with vulnerable underprivileged is quite apparent.
So where is the citation, the footnote, the original source material for this amazing, illogical quote from Mr. Rebane?
“It seems that the ‘vulnerable underprivileged’ have a natural right to start fires and then be left alone.”
Say what?
Mr. Rebane seems to have overlooked on his blame list some giant corporate entity known as PG&E. Not small and vulnerable enough for his attack machine?
George Roberts
Nevada City
