George Rebane: Why promote what ain’t so?

California is now as it ever was, that is, the case former Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Terry McAteer makes in the Dec. 11 edition of The Union with his “Yes, Californians are different; history proves it.”

For our lightly read this is an unabashed whitewash of California’s headlong plunge to the bottom.

Mr. McAteer’s “critical look” at the “reasons why we are different from the rest of Americans” limits its purview to the bygone golden days when the state indeed was the siren song and mecca for those seeking opportunity and willing to work hard and take risks to achieve their goals (Rebanes included). Our former educator fails to inform his innocent readers about what today makes us so “different from the rest of Americans.”

Nowhere does he even hint of our sky-high taxes and fees, reasons for our catastrophic housing shortage, of our educational system in the toilet, of our eco-insane laws and regulations that stifle business and increase all costs of living, of departing corporations, of the exodus of middle-class workers, of “s–thole” cities with sidewalks and underpasses filled with the tents and offal of the homeless, addicts, and insane, of a government that is broke and lies about it, of criminally neglected public infrastructure, of succoring handouts and a welcome mat out for the illegals and indigents, and of a metastasizing state government on steroids that evermore micro-manages the lives of its productive citizens.

He ends his delusional paean with “Finally, we continue to attract some of the most eclectic citizenry (I’ll say!) who each come to pursue their individual dream. As the Mamas and Papas would sing, “‘Californian Dreamin’’ is alive and well.”

Mr. McAteer is not known as an ignorant or deceitful man, then why seek membership in the legion of loyal left-wing lackeys who promote what ain’t so?

George Rebane lives in Nevada City.