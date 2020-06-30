George Rebane: Not disarray, but dysfunctional

The June 26 piece in The Union on the Nevada County Board of Education replacing one of its members erroneously reported that I, as one of the three unsuccessful applicants for the slot, had characterized our public school system as being in “complete disarray.”

That I did not. Instead, I did characterize it as being dysfunctional. Our public school industry is anything but in disarray.

Over the last decades it has become one of our most insular, sclerotic, and ideologically narrow institutions in its structure, process, and policies, which student performance numbers corroborate year after year. In short, its “array” is very firm, stable, and enduring as it has successfully resisted efforts to redeem its student orientation, and step back from being another merit-optional public employee sinecure for teachers and administrators.

Seeking to contribute to a change in the status quo, I concluded my application with, “In sum, I would like for you to consider my joining you only if you believe that productive change on the local level is within the art of the possible. However, if you are comfortable with the current state and direction of our county’s public schools, and wish to have a compatible and compliant colleague to continue the same ol’ same ol’, then please consider this application moot and withdrawn. Please let me know.”

Which, of course, they did.

George Rebane

Nevada City