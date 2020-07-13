George Rebane: ‘Gross misrepresentations’

Retired physician Bill Bridger opens his June 27 Other Voices guest column by responding to my ‘Unsettling “Settled Science”’ in the June 3 issue of The Union with three gross misrepresentations.

He states that I claimed “Covid-19 is no more virulent than the flu,” “no science exists to support enforcing social isolation,” and that I “disparage science in general.” All of these simplistic characterizations are false on their face as even a casual reading of my piece would reveal. My commentary is also available online at rebaneruminations.typepad.com/.

George Rebane

Nevada City