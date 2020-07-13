George Rebane: ‘Gross misrepresentations’ | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

George Rebane: ‘Gross misrepresentations’

Letters Letters |

Retired physician Bill Bridger opens his June 27 Other Voices guest column by responding to my ‘Unsettling “Settled Science”’ in the June 3 issue of The Union with three gross misrepresentations.

He states that I claimed “Covid-19 is no more virulent than the flu,” “no science exists to support enforcing social isolation,” and that I “disparage science in general.” All of these simplistic characterizations are false on their face as even a casual reading of my piece would reveal. My commentary is also available online at rebaneruminations.typepad.com/.

George Rebane

Nevada City

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Connect with needs and opportunities from

Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.

I NEED VOLUNTEERSI CAN VOLUNTEER

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more