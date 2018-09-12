George Olive: Vote for change at NID

Two important events occurred Sept. 4 and 6. On Sept. 4, four candidates for Nevada Irrigation District Director seats spoke to voters at Peace Lutheran Church. On the Sept. 6, the current NID Board held a critical special meeting about NID's Raw Water Master Plan.

So? These two events are about your water and your tax dollars.

And about how decisions are being made at NID. Two candidates, Bruce Herring and Laura Peters, spoke for change at NID. Herring and Peters have been watching NID and listening to talk about how this Raw Water Master Plan decision will be a process involving "stakeholders" and balanced technical information. Talk has been about a public, open, professionally facilitated plan. An example of NID's transparency. A model of public participation. Herring and Peters expressed skepticism. Sadly, they were right.

On Sept. 6, NID approved, without public input, without prior Board or the expected committee consideration, contracts and expenditures of $1.1 million for the Raw Water Master Plan. Public input was ignored. Local water experts and even Director Nancy Webber told NID to wait, to be concerned about trust, to measure water use more closely. Once again, no transparency.

Look for Herring and Peters on your ballot next month. Vote for change at NID.

George M. Olive III

