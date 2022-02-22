George Olive: Echoes of Siskon Mine

Arrived to Nevada County since 1995? Raise your antennae for historical reverberations from that decade’s version of gold fever — the Siskon Mine on San Juan Ridge.

Rise Gold is just the latest Canadian extractor hoping we forget prior mine reopenings, this time the Idaho-Maryland Mine. To our mailboxes came “The Science is Clear,” and to our inboxes a Feb. 10 press release claiming “NID … approved the Water Supply Assessment,” both of which ooze misinformation.

Whose science? And which NID meeting did Rise God attend? Rise Gold’s “science” cannot predict the impacts of pumping Idaho-Maryland’s shafts. And NID did not simply “approve” that assessment, but wisely added protective conditions to their resolution.

The history of unpredictable mine reopenings is painfully clear: In 1995, Siskon punctured a vertical fault that flooded Spring Creek and the South Yuba with millions of gallons of tainted water. Twelve local wells went dry, including Grizzly Hill School’s.

Assurances — the “science” — from Siskon Corp. that had won over our Planning Commission proved to be disastrous for San Juan Ridge, folks.





The history is clear: Mine reopenings are unpredictable. Read “A Brief History of the San Juan Ridge Mine.“

George Olive

Nevada City