George Olive: Echoes of Siskon Mine
Arrived to Nevada County since 1995? Raise your antennae for historical reverberations from that decade’s version of gold fever — the Siskon Mine on San Juan Ridge.
Rise Gold is just the latest Canadian extractor hoping we forget prior mine reopenings, this time the Idaho-Maryland Mine. To our mailboxes came “The Science is Clear,” and to our inboxes a Feb. 10 press release claiming “NID … approved the Water Supply Assessment,” both of which ooze misinformation.
Whose science? And which NID meeting did Rise God attend? Rise Gold’s “science” cannot predict the impacts of pumping Idaho-Maryland’s shafts. And NID did not simply “approve” that assessment, but wisely added protective conditions to their resolution.
The history of unpredictable mine reopenings is painfully clear: In 1995, Siskon punctured a vertical fault that flooded Spring Creek and the South Yuba with millions of gallons of tainted water. Twelve local wells went dry, including Grizzly Hill School’s.
Assurances — the “science” — from Siskon Corp. that had won over our Planning Commission proved to be disastrous for San Juan Ridge, folks.
The history is clear: Mine reopenings are unpredictable. Read “A Brief History of the San Juan Ridge Mine.“
George Olive
Nevada City
