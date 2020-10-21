George M. Olive: Time for clear thinking in DC

Are you ready to vote? Are you motivated to dump members of Congress funded by special interests? Let’s grab the House seat being wasted on Doug LaMalfa.

Audrey Denney is running for a second time out of Chico with a solid platform that promises equal access to health care and policy driven by ethics, not money. Look at Denney’s priorities: science-based best practices in water and land use issues; expanded Medicare and improvements to the Affordable Care Act; strengthened mental health and addiction services; in schools, more career prep programs to make high school more relevant; forest and meadow restoration to improve water supply.

Doug LaMalfa has not represented his whole district. He is one of Trump’s lapdogs, supporting the worst of this administration’s practices. His plans? Kill the Affordable Care Act, though no Republican replacement exists; keep big money at the center of politics — attract and feed the wealthiest land-owners for political power; assure Big Agriculture dictates water management. Salmon and watershed protection have no place in his view of NorCal.

Denney is an agriculture supporter, but she understands stewardship of our land and will strengthen social programs. Time for a lot of new faces and clear thinking in D.C. Vote for Audrey Denney.

George M. Olive

Nevada City